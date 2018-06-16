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Indicators

XStdDevSpeed_direction - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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3879
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(8)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicator\
XStdDevSpeed.mq5 (15.29 KB) view
XStdDevSpeed_direction.mq5 (26.79 KB) view
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Indicator XStdDevSpeed_direction shows the information on the market volatility, using the values of indicator XStdDevSpeed with a fixed timeframe.

The initial indicator histogram color is the source of the signal. Color squares on the line occur when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.

For the indicator to operate, the XStdDevSpeed.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig.1. Indicator XStdDevSpeed_direction

Fig.1. Indicator XStdDevSpeed_direction

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20742

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