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XStdDevSpeed_direction - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator XStdDevSpeed_direction shows the information on the market volatility, using the values of indicator XStdDevSpeed with a fixed timeframe.
The initial indicator histogram color is the source of the signal. Color squares on the line occur when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.
For the indicator to operate, the XStdDevSpeed.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig.1. Indicator XStdDevSpeed_direction
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20742
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