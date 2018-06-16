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Indicators

EMAVFS_StDev_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
EMAVFS_StDev.mq5 (31.36 KB) view
EMAVFS_StDev_HTF.mq5 (26.94 KB) view
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Indicator EMAVFS_StDev with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to operate, the EMAVFS_StDev.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig.1. Indicator EMAVFS_StDev_HTF

Fig.1. Indicator EMAVFS_StDev_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20725

Four horizontal lines Four horizontal lines

The indicator plots four horizontal lines: Two basic ones (red by default) above the High and below the Low of the "Bar number" bar and help lines (green by default) shifted from the basic ones.

TST TST

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