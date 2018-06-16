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EMAVFS_StDev_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator EMAVFS_StDev with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the EMAVFS_StDev.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig.1. Indicator EMAVFS_StDev_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20725
The indicator plots four horizontal lines: Two basic ones (red by default) above the High and below the Low of the "Bar number" bar and help lines (green by default) shifted from the basic ones.TST
The Expert Advisor does not use any indicators. It only uses the current price and the OHLC of zero bar.
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