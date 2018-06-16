CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

TST - expert for MetaTrader 5

satop | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
4600
Rating:
(16)
Published:
TST.mq5 (30.49 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Idea by: Iurii Tokman.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

The EA does not use any indicators - only the current price and the OHLC of zero bar (the rightmost bar in the chart).

Working algorithm: As soon as the price rolls down from the High at the Rollback rate distance and we are within the new bar - it is a signal to open a BUY position; if the price moves above the Low at the Rollback rate distance and we are within the new bar - it is a signal to open a SELL position.

In the parameters, you can enable trailing and reversing signals for opening positions.


Inputs

  • Lots - position volume;
  • Stop Loss - Stop Loss;
  • Take Profit - Take Profit;
  • Trailing Stop - trailing;
  • Trailing Step - trailing step;
  • Timeframe - timeframe, from which OHLC and bar opening time are taken;
  • Rollback rate - rollback from the price;
  • Reverse signal - reverse flag of signals for opening positions;
  • magic number - unique identifier for the EA.

Test results (parameter "Balance max") for all symbols on D1 in the "Every tick based on real ticks" from 2018.01.01 to 2018.05.10:

TST test

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20721

EMAVFS_StDev EMAVFS_StDev

The EMAVFS indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.

ID_Close_Rectangle_TL_AL ID_Close_Rectangle_TL_AL

A utility for closing (reducing the right side of the length) the rectangles, trendlines, or lines with arrows to some bars/candlesticks.

Four horizontal lines Four horizontal lines

The indicator plots four horizontal lines: Two basic ones (red by default) above the High and below the Low of the "Bar number" bar and help lines (green by default) shifted from the basic ones.

EMAVFS_StDev_HTF EMAVFS_StDev_HTF

Indicator EMAVFS_StDev with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.