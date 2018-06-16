Idea by: Iurii Tokman.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

The EA does not use any indicators - only the current price and the OHLC of zero bar (the rightmost bar in the chart).

Working algorithm: As soon as the price rolls down from the High at the Rollback rate distance and we are within the new bar - it is a signal to open a BUY position; if the price moves above the Low at the Rollback rate distance and we are within the new bar - it is a signal to open a SELL position.

In the parameters, you can enable trailing and reversing signals for opening positions.





Inputs

Lots - position volume;

- position volume; Stop Loss - Stop Loss;

- Stop Loss; Take Profit - Take Profit;

- Take Profit; Trailing Stop - trailing;

- trailing; Trailing Step - trailing step;

- trailing step; Timeframe - timeframe, from which OHLC and bar opening time are taken;

- timeframe, from which OHLC and bar opening time are taken; Rollback rate - rollback from the price;

- rollback from the price; Reverse signal - reverse flag of signals for opening positions;

- reverse flag of signals for opening positions; magic number - unique identifier for the EA.

Test results (parameter "Balance max") for all symbols on D1 in the "Every tick based on real ticks" from 2018.01.01 to 2018.05.10: