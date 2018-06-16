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TST - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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- Published:
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Idea by: Iurii Tokman.
MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.
The EA does not use any indicators - only the current price and the OHLC of zero bar (the rightmost bar in the chart).
Working algorithm: As soon as the price rolls down from the High at the Rollback rate distance and we are within the new bar - it is a signal to open a BUY position; if the price moves above the Low at the Rollback rate distance and we are within the new bar - it is a signal to open a SELL position.
In the parameters, you can enable trailing and reversing signals for opening positions.
Inputs
- Lots - position volume;
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss;
- Take Profit - Take Profit;
- Trailing Stop - trailing;
- Trailing Step - trailing step;
- Timeframe - timeframe, from which OHLC and bar opening time are taken;
- Rollback rate - rollback from the price;
- Reverse signal - reverse flag of signals for opening positions;
- magic number - unique identifier for the EA.
Test results (parameter "Balance max") for all symbols on D1 in the "Every tick based on real ticks" from 2018.01.01 to 2018.05.10:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20721
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A utility for closing (reducing the right side of the length) the rectangles, trendlines, or lines with arrows to some bars/candlesticks.
The indicator plots four horizontal lines: Two basic ones (red by default) above the High and below the Low of the "Bar number" bar and help lines (green by default) shifted from the basic ones.EMAVFS_StDev_HTF
Indicator EMAVFS_StDev with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.