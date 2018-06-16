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Modeling_The_Market - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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John Ehlers Modeling The Market Indicator. The indicator line is the result of combining John Ehlers Cyclic Component and Instantaneous Trendline indicators.
It has two input parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Calculations:
Modeling the market = Instantaneous Trendline + Cyclic Component
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20677
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