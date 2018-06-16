Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
AverageChangeCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4482
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author: MT-Coder
Indicator AverageChangeCandle is a financial asset strength indicator that shows the price impulse. It allows you to know how volatile the market is. This version of the indicator calculates the price impulse for four timeseries (Open, High, Low, and Close) simultaneously and shows them as a candlestick chart.
The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The classes were described in detail in the Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers article.
Fig.1 Indicator AverageChangeCandle
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20675
The EA uses indicator Awesome Oscillator.Spasm
A trading system based on detecting the market volatility.
An Expert Advisor based on indicator SAR.Modeling_The_Market
John Ehlers Modeling The Market Indicator.