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Indicators

AverageChangeCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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AverageChangeCandle.mq5 (19.78 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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Real author: MT-Coder

Indicator AverageChangeCandle is a financial asset strength indicator that shows the price impulse. It allows you to know how volatile the market is. This version of the indicator calculates the price impulse for four timeseries (Open, High, Low, and Close) simultaneously and shows them as a candlestick chart.

The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The classes were described in detail in the Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers article.

Fig.1 Indicator AverageChangeCandle

Fig.1 Indicator AverageChangeCandle

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20675

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