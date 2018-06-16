CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

RANA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4353
Rating:
(6)
Published:
RANA.mq5 (15.91 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The RANA (Ratio Adjusted Net Advances) indicator developed by Sherman and Marian McClellan shows the ratios of positive and negative increments in the prices of instruments available in the Market Watch and including the specified currency.

It has one input parameter:

  • Base currency - name of the base currency of symbols in the Market Watch.

Calculations:

RANA = (Up - Dn)/(Up + Dn)

where:

  • Up - number of bullish candlesticks on all symbols;
  • Dn - number of bearish candlesticks for all symbols.
It should be noted that, at the first launch or at switching the timeframe, the indicator will need some time to download the necessary history for all the symbols required.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20678

Modeling_The_Market Modeling_The_Market

John Ehlers Modeling The Market Indicator.

Expotest Expotest

An Expert Advisor based on indicator SAR.

Surefirething Surefirething

Working with pending Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders. Trailing the positions is possible.

AlliHeik AlliHeik

Trading on indicator Heiken Ashi Smoothed Oscillator. Settings for placing Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing the positions.