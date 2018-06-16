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Expotest - expert for MetaTrader 5

Iurii Tokman
Iurii Tokman

Iurii Tokman

4.6 (52)
Veda http://ytg.com.ua resource - the author works for automation of trade on the forex market - advisers, experts will, trading robots, indicators, trading strategies, scripts, functions and libraries.
86 products 188 codes 36 topics 2060 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4450
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Expotest.mq5 (13.22 KB) view
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The EA uses the indications of SAR for making trading decisions. If the Ask price is higher than the indicator values, we assume buying; if it is lower, then selling.


Settings

  • TimeFrames - selecting the chart timeframe for signals from the indicator;
  • SL - stop loss level;
  • TP - take profit level;
  • Volume - volume of orders; if it is 0, the volume will be defined automatically according to the Risk setting;
  • Risk - risk setting in percents; it runs at Volume = 0;
  • MAGIC - identifier of the EA's orders;
  • Slippage - the maximum allowed slippage;
  • step - price changing step - acceleration factor, for indicator SAR;
  • maximum - maximum step, for indicator SAR.

SAR 1

SAR 2

SAR 3

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20676

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