Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Expotest - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4450
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The EA uses the indications of SAR for making trading decisions. If the Ask price is higher than the indicator values, we assume buying; if it is lower, then selling.
Settings
- TimeFrames - selecting the chart timeframe for signals from the indicator;
- SL - stop loss level;
- TP - take profit level;
- Volume - volume of orders; if it is 0, the volume will be defined automatically according to the Risk setting;
- Risk - risk setting in percents; it runs at Volume = 0;
- MAGIC - identifier of the EA's orders;
- Slippage - the maximum allowed slippage;
- step - price changing step - acceleration factor, for indicator SAR;
- maximum - maximum step, for indicator SAR.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20676
AverageChangeCandle
A financial asset strength indicator as a candlestick chart.AO Lightning
The EA uses indicator Awesome Oscillator.
Modeling_The_Market
John Ehlers Modeling The Market Indicator.RANA
Sherman and Marian McClellan Ratio Adjusted Net Advances Indicator.