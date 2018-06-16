CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

CC - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
8172
Rating:
(11)
Published:
CC.mq5 (7.78 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

John Ehlers Cyclic Component Oscillator.

It has two input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Calculations:

Cyclic Component [i] = (HP[i] + 2*HP[i-1] + 2*HP[i-2] + HP[i-3])/6,

where:

HP[i] = (Price[i] - Price[i-1])*(1 + Alpha)/2 + 2*Alpha*HP[i-1],
Alpha = (1 - sin(2*Pi/Period))/cos(2*Pi/Period)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20568

AwesomeMod AwesomeMod

Modified Awesome Oscillator.

Absorption Absorption

The EA trades with the Absorption pattern. Working with pending orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop.

IT IT

Instantaneous Trendline - John Ehlers "instantaneous" trendline.

Stochastic_Fast Stochastic_Fast

Fast Stochastic.