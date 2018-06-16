Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
CC - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8172
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
John Ehlers Cyclic Component Oscillator.
It has two input parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Calculations:
Cyclic Component [i] = (HP[i] + 2*HP[i-1] + 2*HP[i-2] + HP[i-3])/6,
where:
HP[i] = (Price[i] - Price[i-1])*(1 + Alpha)/2 + 2*Alpha*HP[i-1], Alpha = (1 - sin(2*Pi/Period))/cos(2*Pi/Period)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20568
AwesomeMod
Modified Awesome Oscillator.Absorption
The EA trades with the Absorption pattern. Working with pending orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop.
IT
Instantaneous Trendline - John Ehlers "instantaneous" trendline.Stochastic_Fast
Fast Stochastic.