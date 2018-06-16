CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Spasm - expert for MetaTrader 5

space_cowboy | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
4540
Rating:
(9)
Published:
Spasm.mq5 (33.22 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Idea by: Evgeny.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

It trades on the market volatility.


Inputs

  • Lots - position volume;
  • Multiplier relative to current volatility - a multiplier relative the current volatility;
  • Period for the calculation of volatility in bars - a period in bars for calculating the volatility;
  • Volatility smoothing Mode - averaging type: 0 - simple moving average, 1 - linear-weighted;
  • Volatility calculation Mode - the type of calculating the volatility: 1-open/close, 0-High/Low;
  • Stop loss as a percentage of volatility - Stop Loss in percents of volatility (from 0 to 1);
  • magic number - unique identifier for the EA.

Testing for all symbols on H1 in the "Every tick" mode from 2017.01.01 to 2018.05.08.

Spasm all symbols

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20671

Exp_KWAN_RDP Exp_KWAN_RDP

A trading system based on the KWAN_RDP indicator signals.

Exp_KWAN_CCC Exp_KWAN_CCC

A trading system based on the KWAN_CCC indicator signals.

AO Lightning AO Lightning

The EA uses indicator Awesome Oscillator.

AverageChangeCandle AverageChangeCandle

A financial asset strength indicator as a candlestick chart.