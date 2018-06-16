Idea by: Evgeny.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

It trades on the market volatility.





Inputs

Lots - position volume;

- position volume; Multiplier relative to current volatility - a multiplier relative the current volatility;

- a multiplier relative the current volatility; Period for the calculation of volatility in bars - a period in bars for calculating the volatility;

- a period in bars for calculating the volatility; Volatility smoothing Mode - averaging type: 0 - simple moving average, 1 - linear-weighted;

- averaging type: 0 - simple moving average, 1 - linear-weighted; Volatility calculation Mode - the type of calculating the volatility: 1-open/close, 0-High/Low;

- the type of calculating the volatility: 1-open/close, 0-High/Low; Stop loss as a percentage of volatility - Stop Loss in percents of volatility (from 0 to 1);

- Stop Loss in percents of volatility (from 0 to 1); magic number - unique identifier for the EA.

Testing for all symbols on H1 in the "Every tick" mode from 2017.01.01 to 2018.05.08.