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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Spasm - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 4540
- Rating:
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- Published:
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Idea by: Evgeny.
MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.
It trades on the market volatility.
Inputs
- Lots - position volume;
- Multiplier relative to current volatility - a multiplier relative the current volatility;
- Period for the calculation of volatility in bars - a period in bars for calculating the volatility;
- Volatility smoothing Mode - averaging type: 0 - simple moving average, 1 - linear-weighted;
- Volatility calculation Mode - the type of calculating the volatility: 1-open/close, 0-High/Low;
- Stop loss as a percentage of volatility - Stop Loss in percents of volatility (from 0 to 1);
- magic number - unique identifier for the EA.
Testing for all symbols on H1 in the "Every tick" mode from 2017.01.01 to 2018.05.08.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20671
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