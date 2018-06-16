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TwoBarsComparison - expert for MetaTrader 5

budimir | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
3831
Rating:
(11)
Published:
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Idea by: Dmitriy.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

the EA compares the opening prices (Open) of bar#0 and bar#2:

Uti_Puti_Trade


Inputs

  • Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss;
  • Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit;
  • Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing;
  • Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step;
  • Breakeven - breakeven;
  • Breakeven Profit - profit for breakeven;
  • Lots (or "Lots">0 and "Risk"==0 or "Lots"==0 and "Risk">0) - position volume (for manual defining);
  • Risk (or "Lots">0 and "Risk"==0 or "Lots"==0 and "Risk">0) - risk per trade as percent of free margin;
  • magic number - unique identifier of the EA.

Test results in the "Every tick" mode for all symbols on D1:

Uti_Puti_Trade All symbols D1

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20635

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