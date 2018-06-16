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TwoBarsComparison - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 3831
- Rating:
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- Published:
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Idea by: Dmitriy.
MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.
the EA compares the opening prices (Open) of bar#0 and bar#2:
Inputs
- Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss;
- Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit;
- Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing;
- Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step;
- Breakeven - breakeven;
- Breakeven Profit - profit for breakeven;
- Lots (or "Lots">0 and "Risk"==0 or "Lots"==0 and "Risk">0) - position volume (for manual defining);
- Risk (or "Lots">0 and "Risk"==0 or "Lots"==0 and "Risk">0) - risk per trade as percent of free margin;
- magic number - unique identifier of the EA.
Test results in the "Every tick" mode for all symbols on D1:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20635
The EA uses a virtual Take Profit for closing gaining positions. Opening positions with a step. Catch the type of the last position and its price in OnTradeTransaction.Exp_Sar_Tm_Plus
A trading system based on indicator signals Parabolic Stop and Reverse system with the possibility to set a fixed position holding time.
An assistant Expert Advisor. It moves positions to a breakeven and then enables trailing.e-News-Lucky
The Expert Advisor places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders. If orders execute, the trailing stop is run for the positions.