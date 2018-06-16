exp_Amstell

Idea by: Iurii Tokman.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.





EA operation algorithm

At the first start, open a BUY position with the volume of Lots. Then monitor (in OnTradeTransaction) all opening positions and remember (separately for BUY and SELL positions) the opening prices:

If the price of the last opening a BUY position is ABOVE the current Ask price by Step - open a new BUY position;

- open a new BUY position; If the price of the last opening a SELL position is BELOW the current Bid price by Step - open a new SELL position.

The virtual Take Profit is monitored, too: As soon as the position profit reaches or exceeds Virtual Take Profit, close the position by market.





Inputs