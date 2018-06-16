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exp_Amstell - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
3429
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
exp_Amstell.mq5 (20.62 KB) view
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Idea by: Iurii Tokman.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.


EA operation algorithm

At the first start, open a BUY position with the volume of Lots. Then monitor (in OnTradeTransaction) all opening positions and remember (separately for BUY and SELL positions) the opening prices:

  • If the price of the last opening a BUY position is ABOVE the current Ask price by Step - open a new BUY position;
  • If the price of the last opening a SELL position is BELOW the current Bid price by Step - open a new SELL position.

The virtual Take Profit is monitored, too: As soon as the position profit reaches or exceeds Virtual Take Profit, close the position by market.


Inputs

  • Lots - the volume of the position to be opened;
  • Virtual Take Profit (in pips) - virtual Take Profit;
  • Step (in pips) - the minimum step between the last position price;
  • magic number - unique identifier for the EA.

exp_Amstell

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20630

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