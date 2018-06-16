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Exp_Sar_Tm_Plus - expert for MetaTrader 5
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A trading system based on indicator signals Parabolic Stop and Reverse system with the possibility to set a fixed position holding time. The signal is formed when a bar is closed, if the trend direction has changed. Once position holding time exceeds a preset fixed limit, the position will be closed immediately:
input bool TimeTrade=true; //Enabling position exit by time input uint nTime=240; //Open position holding time in minutes
Note that library file TradeAlgorithms.mqh is designed for using EAs with the brokers that offer a nonzero spread and a possibility to set Stop Loss and Take Profit simultaneously with opening a position. You can download the other versions of this library at Trade Algorithms.
The EA default input parameters were used in tests below. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used in testing.
Fig. 1. Example trades on the chart
Test results for AUDUSD H6 over the year 2016:
Fig. 2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20629
The EA is based on Moving Average.mq5 from standard delivery. Working with OnTradeTransaction to get the price of the last closed position.Sar_HTF_Alert
Indicator iSAR with the timeframe selection option in input parameters, implemented in color, with the possibility to generate alerts when the trend changes its direction.
The EA uses a virtual Take Profit for closing gaining positions. Opening positions with a step. Catch the type of the last position and its price in OnTradeTransaction.TwoBarsComparison
The EA compares the opening prices of the zeroth and the second bar. It moves positions to a breakeven and/or enables trailing.