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Exp_Sar_Tm_Plus - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Published:
\MQL5\Include\
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (223.62 KB) view
Exp_Sar_Tm_Plus.mq5 (14.97 KB) view
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A trading system based on indicator signals Parabolic Stop and Reverse system with the possibility to set a fixed position holding time. The signal is formed when a bar is closed, if the trend direction has changed. Once position holding time exceeds a preset fixed limit, the position will be closed immediately:

input bool   TimeTrade=true;      //Enabling position exit by time
input uint   nTime=240;           //Open position holding time in minutes

Note that library file TradeAlgorithms.mqh is designed for using EAs with the brokers that offer a nonzero spread and a possibility to set Stop Loss and Take Profit simultaneously with opening a position. You can download the other versions of this library at Trade Algorithms.

The EA default input parameters were used in tests below. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used in testing.

Fig. 1. Example trades on the chart

Fig. 1. Example trades on the chart

Test results for AUDUSD H6 over the year 2016:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20629

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