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Indicators

Sar_HTF_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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5262
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(8)
Published:
Sar_HTF_Alert.mq5 (27.13 KB) view
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Indicator iSAR with the timeframe selection option in input parameters, implemented in color, with the possibility to generate alerts when the trend changes its direction.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

Fig.1. Indicator Sar_HTF_Alert

Fig.1. Indicator Sar_HTF_Alert

Fig.2. Generating alerts by indicator Sar_HTF_Alert

Fig.2. Generating alert by indicator Sar_HTF_Alert

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20625

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