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Sar_HTF_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator iSAR with the timeframe selection option in input parameters, implemented in color, with the possibility to generate alerts when the trend changes its direction.
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
Fig.1. Indicator Sar_HTF_Alert
Fig.2. Generating alert by indicator Sar_HTF_Alert
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20625
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