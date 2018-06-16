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Indicators

KWAN_CCC - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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KWAN_CCC.mq5 (18.95 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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A simple oscillator based on the values of the Chaikin Oscillator, Commodity Channel Index and iMomentum indicators and implemented as a two-colored histogram.

Indicator calculation formula:

kwan = MA(iChaikin[bar] * iCCI[bar] / iMomentum[bar])

The growth of a financial asset is usually accompanied by the indicator growth and the light-blue color of the histogram. An asset is considered falling if the indicator falls and the histogram is red and pink. The optimal time to perform a trade is when the color of the histogram bars changes.

The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The classes were described in detail in the Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers article.

Fig.1. Indicator KWAN_CCC

Fig.1. Indicator KWAN_CCC

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20608

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