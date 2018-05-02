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Vortex - smoothed - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Vortex indicator (based on the article that was published in the January 2010 issue of TASC) with a smoothing option.
Smoothing is done by filtering (smoothing) prices prior to vortex calculation in order to lessen the inevitable lag that comes with any smoothing. Also, TEMA (as a very "fast" and responsive average type) is used for the same reason.
Based on the Austin Passamonte's idea, this indicator calculates intra-day pivots.WPR with Bollinger bands
This version of Williams Percent Range has an addition of Bollinger bands to help identify possible overbought and oversold levels breaks.
Ultra Trend is one of the well known indicators made for MetaTrader 5 now.Triple Jurik Smooth
Jurik smoothing is very responsive to price changes, is very smooth and it makes it a very good candidate for this type of trend assessment.