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Indicators

Vortex - smoothed - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
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Vortex indicator (based on the article that was published in the January 2010 issue of TASC) with a smoothing option.

Smoothing is done by filtering (smoothing) prices prior to vortex calculation in order to lessen the inevitable lag that comes with any smoothing. Also, TEMA (as a very "fast" and responsive average type) is used for the same reason.

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This version of Williams Percent Range has an addition of Bollinger bands to help identify possible overbought and oversold levels breaks.

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Jurik smoothing is very responsive to price changes, is very smooth and it makes it a very good candidate for this type of trend assessment.