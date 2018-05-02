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Triple Jurik Smooth - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Jurik smoothing (not the same as Jurik average - the Jurik smoothing we are using for MetaTrader 5 is actually an indicator that is completely done using MetaTrader 5 and was not developed by Mark Jurik, but since the basic theory of it was similar to the Jurik average, the name was kept) is very responsive to price changes, is very smooth and it makes it a very good candidate for this type of trend assessment.
Some experimenting is advised, but, all in all, it should be usable with the same parameters for different symbols and timeframes.
Ultra Trend is one of the well known indicators made for MetaTrader 5 now.Vortex - smoothed
Vortex indicator (based on the article that was published in the January 2010 issue of TASC) with a smoothing option.
Implementation of Alexander Elder's power system indicator, it will show the price trend and trend reversal.Linear Regression Sketcher
A variation of linear regression.