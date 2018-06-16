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Indicators

Stochastic_Fast - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The Fast Stochastic oscillator shows in a separate window a stochastic calculated as follows:

FSK[i] = (min / max) * 100.0,
FSD[i] = SMA(FSK,PeriodD)

where:

min = close[i] - low[BL],
max = high[BH] - low[BL],
BH is the highest price index within the range from PeriodK to i,
BL is the lowest price index within the range from PeriodK to i,

if max = 0,

FSK[i] = 50.0

The indicator has four input parameters:

  • Period K - the period of calculating line K;
  • Period D - the period of calculating line D;
  • Overbought - overbought level;
  • Oversold - oversold level.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20570

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