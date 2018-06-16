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Stochastic_Fast - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Fast Stochastic oscillator shows in a separate window a stochastic calculated as follows:
FSK[i] = (min / max) * 100.0,
FSD[i] = SMA(FSK,PeriodD)
where:
min = close[i] - low[BL], max = high[BH] - low[BL], BH is the highest price index within the range from PeriodK to i, BL is the lowest price index within the range from PeriodK to i,
if max = 0,
FSK[i] = 50.0
The indicator has four input parameters:
- Period K - the period of calculating line K;
- Period D - the period of calculating line D;
- Overbought - overbought level;
- Oversold - oversold level.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20570
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