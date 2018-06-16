The indicator represents two Awesome Oscillators with different smoothing periods, AO Fast and AO Slow, calculated based on three components: Fast EMA, Medium EMA, and Slow EMA.

It has six input parameters:

Fast EMA period - fast EMA period for calculating the AO;

- fast EMA period for calculating the AO; Medium EMA period - medium EMA period for calculating the AO;

- medium EMA period for calculating the AO; Slow EMA period - slow EMA period for calculating the AO;

- slow EMA period for calculating the AO; AO. Fast MA period - fast AO smoothing period;

- fast AO smoothing period; AO. Slow MA period - slow AO smoothing period;

- slow AO smoothing period; Applied price - the price of EMA calculating.