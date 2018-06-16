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AwesomeMod - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator represents two Awesome Oscillators with different smoothing periods, AO Fast and AO Slow, calculated based on three components: Fast EMA, Medium EMA, and Slow EMA.
It has six input parameters:
- Fast EMA period - fast EMA period for calculating the AO;
- Medium EMA period - medium EMA period for calculating the AO;
- Slow EMA period - slow EMA period for calculating the AO;
- AO. Fast MA period - fast AO smoothing period;
- AO. Slow MA period - slow AO smoothing period;
- Applied price - the price of EMA calculating.
Calculations:
AO Fast = MVA(100*(Fast_EMA/Medium_EMA - 1), AO_Fast_Period) AO Slow = MVA(100*(Medium_EMA/Slow_EMA - 1), AO_Slow_Period)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20567
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