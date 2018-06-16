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Absorption - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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5213
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Absorption.mq5 (49.54 KB) view
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Idea by: Sergey.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

The EA trades with the Absorption pattern. It places pending orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. It can move a position to a breakeven, as well as trailing. Individual Take Profit settings for BUY and SELL.

Absorption in bar #2:

Absorption in bar 2

Absorption in bar #1

Absorption in bar 1


Inputs

  • Lots - volume of the pending order to be placed;
  • Take Profit Buy - Take Profit for the Buy Stop of pending orders;
  • Take Profit Sell - Take Profit for the Sell Stop of pending orders;
  • Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing;
  • Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step;
  • Indent from high or low - indent from the extreme (high or low) found;
  • Number of bars to search for price extremes - number of bars for searching for extremes;
  • Expiration a pending order in hours - life time of the pending order, in hours;
  • Magic number for signal 1 - identifier for positions on trades for signal 1;
  • Magic number for signal 2 - identifier for positions on trades for signal 2;
  • Breakeven (in pips) ("0" -> parameter "Breakeven" is off) - breakeven (for how many pips to move the Stop Loss);
  • Breakeven profit (in pips) - a profit, at achieving which the Stop Loss must be moved to breakeven.

Test in the "Every tick based on real ticks" tick generation mode for GBPUSD,H1 from 2018.01.01 to 2018.04.25:

Absorption

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20565

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