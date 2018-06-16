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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Absorption - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
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- Rating:
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- Published:
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Idea by: Sergey.
MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.
The EA trades with the Absorption pattern. It places pending orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. It can move a position to a breakeven, as well as trailing. Individual Take Profit settings for BUY and SELL.
Absorption in bar #2:
Absorption in bar #1
Inputs
- Lots - volume of the pending order to be placed;
- Take Profit Buy - Take Profit for the Buy Stop of pending orders;
- Take Profit Sell - Take Profit for the Sell Stop of pending orders;
- Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing;
- Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step;
- Indent from high or low - indent from the extreme (high or low) found;
- Number of bars to search for price extremes - number of bars for searching for extremes;
- Expiration a pending order in hours - life time of the pending order, in hours;
- Magic number for signal 1 - identifier for positions on trades for signal 1;
- Magic number for signal 2 - identifier for positions on trades for signal 2;
- Breakeven (in pips) ("0" -> parameter "Breakeven" is off) - breakeven (for how many pips to move the Stop Loss);
- Breakeven profit (in pips) - a profit, at achieving which the Stop Loss must be moved to breakeven.
Test in the "Every tick based on real ticks" tick generation mode for GBPUSD,H1 from 2018.01.01 to 2018.04.25:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20565
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