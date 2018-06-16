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Indicators

Blau_TStoch - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Blau_TStoch.mq5 (11.75 KB) view
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The William Blau Stochastic indicator shows the william Blau stochastic.

The indicator has five input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • First smooth period - the initial smoothing period;
  • Second smooth period - the secondary smoothing period;
  • Third smooth period - the resulting smoothing period;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Calculations:

Blau_Stochastic = EMA(EMA(EMA(Stoch, First smooth period), Second smooth period), Third smooth period), where
Stoch[i] = Price[i]-Min,
Min is the lowest price within the range from (i-Period+1) to (i)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20517

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