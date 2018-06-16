The William Blau Stochastic indicator shows the william Blau stochastic.

The indicator has five input parameters:

Calculations:

Blau_Stochastic = EMA(EMA(EMA(Stoch, First smooth period), Second smooth period), Third smooth period), where Stoch[i] = Price[i]-Min, Min is the lowest price within the range from (i-Period+1) to (i)