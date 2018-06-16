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Blau_TStoch - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The William Blau Stochastic indicator shows the william Blau stochastic.
The indicator has five input parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- First smooth period - the initial smoothing period;
- Second smooth period - the secondary smoothing period;
- Third smooth period - the resulting smoothing period;
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Calculations:
Blau_Stochastic = EMA(EMA(EMA(Stoch, First smooth period), Second smooth period), Third smooth period), where Stoch[i] = Price[i]-Min, Min is the lowest price within the range from (i-Period+1) to (i)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20517
Blau_TSI
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