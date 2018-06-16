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FX-CHAOS_SCALP - expert for MetaTrader 5

FX-CHAOS | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
5086
Rating:
(11)
Published:
\MQL5\Experts\
FX-CHAOS_SCALP.mq5 (36.1 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
ZigZag on Fractals.mq5 (13.91 KB) view
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Idea by: Pavel.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

The FX-CHAOS_SCALP trading strategy. No more than one position is in the market at a time. The EA uses the ZigZag on Fractals indicator, a ZigZag based on fractals.

when referring from the EA to the ZigZag on Fractals indicator data, the data should be taken from bar #3, while it is useless to take indicator data from bars #2, #1, and #0, since the ZigZag on Fractals indicator does not plot on them:

FX-CHAOS_SCALP Use only


Inputs

  • Lots - the size of the position to be opened;
  • Stop Loss - Stop Loss;
  • Take Profit - Take Profit;
  • magic number - the unique EA identifier;
  • slippage - slippage.

Exemplary test on real ticks, for GBPUSD,H1:

FX-CHAOS_SCALP

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20527

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