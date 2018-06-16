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FX-CHAOS_SCALP - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
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- Published:
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Idea by: Pavel.
MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.
The FX-CHAOS_SCALP trading strategy. No more than one position is in the market at a time. The EA uses the ZigZag on Fractals indicator, a ZigZag based on fractals.
when referring from the EA to the ZigZag on Fractals indicator data, the data should be taken from bar #3, while it is useless to take indicator data from bars #2, #1, and #0, since the ZigZag on Fractals indicator does not plot on them:
Inputs
- Lots - the size of the position to be opened;
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss;
- Take Profit - Take Profit;
- magic number - the unique EA identifier;
- slippage - slippage.
Exemplary test on real ticks, for GBPUSD,H1:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20527
ZigZag based on the Fractals indicator.Blau_TStoch
William Blau Stochastic.
An Expert Advisor based on two indicators: iMAs (Moving Average, MA) and iMomentum (Momentum).Brandy
Two Moving Average indicators: A slow one for opening positions, and a fast one for closing positions.