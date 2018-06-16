Idea by: Pavel.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

The FX-CHAOS_SCALP trading strategy. No more than one position is in the market at a time. The EA uses the ZigZag on Fractals indicator, a ZigZag based on fractals.

when referring from the EA to the ZigZag on Fractals indicator data, the data should be taken from bar #3, while it is useless to take indicator data from bars #2, #1, and #0, since the ZigZag on Fractals indicator does not plot on them:





Inputs

Lots - the size of the position to be opened;

- the size of the position to be opened; Stop Loss - Stop Loss;

- Stop Loss; Take Profit - Take Profit;

- Take Profit; magic number - the unique EA identifier;

- the unique EA identifier; slippage - slippage.

Exemplary test on real ticks, for GBPUSD,H1: