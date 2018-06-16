The William Blau True Strength Index indicator shows the William Blau true strength index.

It has seven input parameters:

Based on the True Strength Index calculation formula described in the MQL5: Create your own indicator article and on William Blau's postulate of three-period smoothing, the indicator calculation formula is as follows:

TSI(Price,Period,fs,ss,ts) = 100 * EMA(EMA(EMA( mtm(Price,Period) ,fs),ss),ts) / EMA(EMA(EMA( |mtm(Price,Period)| ,fs),ss),ts)

where:

mtm(Price,Period) = Price[i] - Price[i-Period+1], fs - First smoothing period, ss - Second smoothing period, ts - Third smoothing period