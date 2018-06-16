The William Blau Stochastic Oscillator indicator shows the William Blau stochastic oscillator.

It has six input parameters:

Calculations:

Blau_TStoch = 100*Stoch_EMA3/HH_EMA3, Signal = EMA(Blau_TStoch, Signal period)

where:

Stoch_EMA3 = EMA(EMA(EMA(Stoch, First smooth period), Second smooth period), Third smooth period), HH_EMA3 = EMA(EMA(EMA(HH, First smooth period), Second smooth period), Third smooth period), Stoch [i] = Price[i]-Min, HH[i] = Max-Min, Max, Min are the highest and the lowest price within the range from (i-Period+1) to (i)