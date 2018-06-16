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Indicators

Blau_TS_Stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The William Blau Stochastic Oscillator indicator shows the William Blau stochastic oscillator.

It has six input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • First smooth period - the initial smoothing period;
  • Second smooth period - the secondary smoothing period;
  • Third smooth period - the resulting smoothing period;
  • Signal period - the signal line period;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Calculations:

Blau_TStoch = 100*Stoch_EMA3/HH_EMA3,
Signal = EMA(Blau_TStoch, Signal period)

where:

Stoch_EMA3 = EMA(EMA(EMA(Stoch, First smooth period), Second smooth period), Third smooth period),
HH_EMA3 = EMA(EMA(EMA(HH, First smooth period), Second smooth period), Third smooth period),
Stoch [i] = Price[i]-Min,
HH[i] = Max-Min,
Max, Min are the highest and the lowest price within the range from (i-Period+1) to (i)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20515

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