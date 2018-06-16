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Blau_TS_Stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The William Blau Stochastic Oscillator indicator shows the William Blau stochastic oscillator.
It has six input parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- First smooth period - the initial smoothing period;
- Second smooth period - the secondary smoothing period;
- Third smooth period - the resulting smoothing period;
- Signal period - the signal line period;
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Calculations:
Blau_TStoch = 100*Stoch_EMA3/HH_EMA3, Signal = EMA(Blau_TStoch, Signal period)
where:
Stoch_EMA3 = EMA(EMA(EMA(Stoch, First smooth period), Second smooth period), Third smooth period), HH_EMA3 = EMA(EMA(EMA(HH, First smooth period), Second smooth period), Third smooth period), Stoch [i] = Price[i]-Min, HH[i] = Max-Min, Max, Min are the highest and the lowest price within the range from (i-Period+1) to (i)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20515
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