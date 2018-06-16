CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ZigZag on Fractals - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
11373
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

ZigZag on Fractals uses fractals (iFractals, Fractals) as reference peaks. Here, the following rule is applied: Where the latest peak was built on the DOWN-fractal and the current DOWN-fractal detected is lower, then the ZigZag will be moved down to the current peak detected:

ZigZag on Fractals

Use in trading - the two methods opposed:

  1. Trading in the direction of the latest peak;
  2. Trading in the direction opposite to the latest peak.

Trading strategies for each symbol and each timeframe must be chosen individually.

Important information on using it in an EA: In the ZigZag on Fractals indicator, the zigzag value is stored in buffer No. "0"; the values in buffer No. "0" may be EITHER EMPTY_VALUE or the actual price.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20524

Blau_TStoch Blau_TStoch

William Blau Stochastic.

Blau_TSI Blau_TSI

William Blau True Strength Index.

FX-CHAOS_SCALP FX-CHAOS_SCALP

The FX-CHAOS_SCALP trading strategy.

Momentum-M15 Momentum-M15

An Expert Advisor based on two indicators: iMAs (Moving Average, MA) and iMomentum (Momentum).