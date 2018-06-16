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Indicators

Blau_Trend_Momentum - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The William Blau Trend Momentum indicator shows the William Blau trend momentum.

It has one input parameter:

  • Period - calculation period.

Calculations:

Trend Momentum[i] = (H - L)

where:

H = High[i] - High[i+Period],
If (H<0) H=0,
L = Low[i+Period] - Low[i],
If (L<0) L=0

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20514

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