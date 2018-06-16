Blau_Trend_Momentum - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The William Blau Trend Momentum indicator shows the William Blau trend momentum. It has one input parameter: Period - calculation period. Calculations: Trend Momentum[i] = (H - L) where: H = High[i] - High[i+Period], If (H<0) H=0, L = Low[i+Period] - Low[i], If (L<0) L=0