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Blau_Trend_Momentum - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The William Blau Trend Momentum indicator shows the William Blau trend momentum.
It has one input parameter:
- Period - calculation period.
Calculations:
Trend Momentum[i] = (H - L)
where:
H = High[i] - High[i+Period], If (H<0) H=0, L = Low[i+Period] - Low[i], If (L<0) L=0
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20514
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