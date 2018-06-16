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Blau_Stochastic_Index - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Blau Stochastic Index Oscillator indicator shows the William Blau stochastic index.
It has five input parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- First smooth period - the initial smoothing period;
- Second smooth period - the secondary smoothing period;
- Signal period - signal period;
- Method - calculation method.
Calculations:
Stochastic[i] = 100*Diff[i]/Range[i]-50, Signal[i] = 100*Diff_MA3[i]/Range_MA3[i]-50
where:
Diff_MA3 = MA(Diff_MA2, Method, Signal period), Diff_MA2 = MA(Diff_MA1, Method, Second period), Diff_MA1 = MA(Diff, Method, First period), Range_MA3 = MA(Range_MA2, Method, Signal period), Range_MA2 = MA(Range_MA1, Method, Second period), Range_MA1 = MA(Range, Method, First period), Diff[i] = Close[i]-Min, Range[i] = Max-Min, Max, Min are the highest and the lowest price within the range from (i-Period+1) to (i)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20512
Blau_Trend_Momentum
William Blau Trend Momentum.Blau_TS_Stochastic
William Blau Stochastic.