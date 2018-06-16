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Indicators

Blau_Stochastic_Index - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The Blau Stochastic Index Oscillator indicator shows the William Blau stochastic index.

It has five input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • First smooth period - the initial smoothing period;
  • Second smooth period - the secondary smoothing period;
  • Signal period - signal period;
  • Method - calculation method.

Calculations:

Stochastic[i] = 100*Diff[i]/Range[i]-50,
Signal[i] = 100*Diff_MA3[i]/Range_MA3[i]-50

where:

Diff_MA3 = MA(Diff_MA2, Method, Signal period),
Diff_MA2 = MA(Diff_MA1, Method, Second period),
Diff_MA1 = MA(Diff, Method, First period),
Range_MA3 = MA(Range_MA2, Method, Signal period),
Range_MA2 = MA(Range_MA1, Method, Second period),
Range_MA1 = MA(Range, Method, First period),
Diff[i] = Close[i]-Min,
Range[i] = Max-Min,
Max, Min are the highest and the lowest price within the range from (i-Period+1) to (i)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20512

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