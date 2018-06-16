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Blau_SM - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The William Blau Stochastic Momentum indicator shows the William Blau stochastic momentum.
It has five input parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- First smoothing period - the initial smoothin period;
- Second smoothing period - the secondary smoothing period;
- Third smoothing period - the resulting smoothing period;
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Calculations:
Blau_SM = EMA(EMA(EMA(HH, Smooth period 1), Smooth period 2), Smooth period 3)
where:
HH[i] = Price[i]-(Max+Min)/2, Max, Min are the highest and the lowest price within the range from (i-Period+1) to (i)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20511
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