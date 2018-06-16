The William Blau Stochastic Momentum indicator shows the William Blau stochastic momentum.

It has five input parameters:

Calculations:

Blau_SM = EMA(EMA(EMA(HH, Smooth period 1), Smooth period 2), Smooth period 3)

where:

HH[i] = Price[i]-(Max+Min)/2, Max, Min are the highest and the lowest price within the range from (i-Period+1) to (i)