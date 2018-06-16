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Indicators

Blau_SM - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
Blau_SM.mq5 (12.42 KB) view
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The William Blau Stochastic Momentum indicator shows the William Blau stochastic momentum.

It has five input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • First smoothing period - the initial smoothin period;
  • Second smoothing period - the secondary smoothing period;
  • Third smoothing period - the resulting smoothing period;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Calculations:

Blau_SM = EMA(EMA(EMA(HH, Smooth period 1), Smooth period 2), Smooth period 3)

where:

HH[i] = Price[i]-(Max+Min)/2,
Max, Min are the highest and the lowest price within the range from (i-Period+1) to (i)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20511

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