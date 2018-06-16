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Indicators

Blau_Mtm - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
Blau_Mtm.mq5 (9.96 KB) view
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The William Blau Momentum Oscillator shows the William blau momentum.

It has five input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • First smoothing period - the initial smoothin period;
  • Second smoothing period - the secondary smoothing period;
  • Third smoothing period - the resulting smoothing period;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Calculations:

Blau_Momentum[i] = EMA(EMA(EMA(Mtm, Smooth period 1), Smooth period 2), Smooth period 3)

where:

Mtm[i] = Price[i] - Price[i-Period+1]

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20510

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