Blau_Mtm - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The William Blau Momentum Oscillator shows the William blau momentum. It has five input parameters: Period - calculation period;

- calculation period; First smoothing period - the initial smoothin period;

- the initial smoothin period; Second smoothing period - the secondary smoothing period;

- the secondary smoothing period; Third smoothing period - the resulting smoothing period;

- the resulting smoothing period; Applied price - price used for calculations. Calculations: Blau_Momentum[i] = EMA(EMA(EMA(Mtm, Smooth period 1), Smooth period 2), Smooth period 3) where: Mtm[i] = Price[i] - Price[i-Period+1]