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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Blau_Mtm - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The William Blau Momentum Oscillator shows the William blau momentum.
It has five input parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- First smoothing period - the initial smoothin period;
- Second smoothing period - the secondary smoothing period;
- Third smoothing period - the resulting smoothing period;
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Calculations:
Blau_Momentum[i] = EMA(EMA(EMA(Mtm, Smooth period 1), Smooth period 2), Smooth period 3)
where:
Mtm[i] = Price[i] - Price[i-Period+1]
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20510
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