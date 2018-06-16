Blau_Directional_Trend_Index - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The William Blau Directional Trend Index indicator shows the William Blau directional trend indexes. It has six input parameters: Period - calculation period;

- calculation period; First smoothing period - the initial smoothin period;

- the initial smoothin period; Second smoothing period - the secondary smoothing period;

- the secondary smoothing period; Third smoothing period - the resulting smoothing period;

- the resulting smoothing period; Upper level - the overbought level;

- the overbought level; Lower level - the oversold level.