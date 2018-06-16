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Blau_Directional_Trend_Index - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The William Blau Directional Trend Index indicator shows the William Blau directional trend indexes.
It has six input parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- First smoothing period - the initial smoothin period;
- Second smoothing period - the secondary smoothing period;
- Third smoothing period - the resulting smoothing period;
- Upper level - the overbought level;
- Lower level - the oversold level.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20509
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