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Indicators

Blau_Candlestick_Momentum - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The William Blau Candlestick Momentum indicator shows the William Blau candlestick momentum.

It has two input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Calculations:

Candlestick Momentum = Price - Price N Period before

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20508

Blau_Candlestick_Index Blau_Candlestick_Index

William Blau Candlestick Index.

Volume_Accumulation_Percentage Volume_Accumulation_Percentage

Indicator of volumes accumulated within a period.

Blau_Directional_Trend_Index Blau_Directional_Trend_Index

William Blau Directional Trend Index.

Blau_Mtm Blau_Mtm

William Blau Momentum.