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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Blau_Candlestick_Momentum - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The William Blau Candlestick Momentum indicator shows the William Blau candlestick momentum.
It has two input parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Calculations:
Candlestick Momentum = Price - Price N Period before
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20508
Blau_Candlestick_Index
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