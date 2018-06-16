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Indicators

Volume_Accumulation_Percentage - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The Volume Accumulation oscillating indicator shows in a separate window the chart of candlestick volumes calculated by the following formula:

VA = Volume * ((Close-Low)-(High-Close))/(High-Low)

where:

TVA= sum of VAs over a Period
TV = sum of Volume over a Period
VACC[Period] = (TVA / TV) * 100

The indicator has one input parameter:

  • Period - calculation period.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20506

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Indicator of volumes accumulated.

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