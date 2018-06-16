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Volume_Accumulation_Percentage - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Volume Accumulation oscillating indicator shows in a separate window the chart of candlestick volumes calculated by the following formula:
VA = Volume * ((Close-Low)-(High-Close))/(High-Low)
where:
TVA= sum of VAs over a Period TV = sum of Volume over a Period VACC[Period] = (TVA / TV) * 100
The indicator has one input parameter:
- Period - calculation period.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20506
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