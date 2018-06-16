Blau_Candlestick_Index - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The William Blau Candlestick Index indicator shows the William Blau candlestick indexes. It has seven input parameters: Period - period;

- period; Applied price - the calculation price;

- the calculation price; First smoothing period - the initial smoothin period;

- the initial smoothin period; Second smoothing period - the secondary smoothing period;

- the secondary smoothing period; Third smoothing period - the resulting smoothing period;

- the resulting smoothing period; Upper level - the overbought level;

- the overbought level; Lower level - the oversold level. Calculations: CSI =100 * EMA(EMA(EMA( Candlestick Momentum (period) ))) / EMA(EMA(EMA(HH - LL))))