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Indicators

Blau_Candlestick_Index - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The William Blau Candlestick Index indicator shows the William Blau candlestick indexes.

It has seven input parameters:

  • Period - period;
  • Applied price - the calculation price;
  • First smoothing period - the initial smoothin period;
  • Second smoothing period - the secondary smoothing period;
  • Third smoothing period - the resulting smoothing period;
  • Upper level - the overbought level;
  • Lower level - the oversold level.

Calculations:

CSI =100 * EMA(EMA(EMA( Candlestick Momentum (period) ))) / EMA(EMA(EMA(HH - LL))))

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20507

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