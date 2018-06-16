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Blau_Candlestick_Index - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The William Blau Candlestick Index indicator shows the William Blau candlestick indexes.
It has seven input parameters:
- Period - period;
- Applied price - the calculation price;
- First smoothing period - the initial smoothin period;
- Second smoothing period - the secondary smoothing period;
- Third smoothing period - the resulting smoothing period;
- Upper level - the overbought level;
- Lower level - the oversold level.
Calculations:
CSI =100 * EMA(EMA(EMA( Candlestick Momentum (period) ))) / EMA(EMA(EMA(HH - LL))))
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20507
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