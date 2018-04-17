CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Schaff Trend RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7182
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Schaff Trend Series indicator that is less known.

While Schaff Trend Cycle is a sort of a double smoothed stochastic of a MACD, this is an RSI of the MACD. It partially reminds of a RSI of Moving Average, but the difference is significant enough to have it as a new indicator. Also, do not expect to have values similar to the Schaff Trend Cycle - they are calculated in a completely different way, and the results are very different.

Kaufman AMA with filter Kaufman AMA with filter

In addition to the usual parameters that are controlling the way Kaufman AMA is calculated, this version has adjustable smoothing and filter that can eliminate insignificant AMA changes.

Bulls and Bears Bulls and Bears

This indicator shows Bulls and Bears power in the same indicator subwindow.

Schaff Trend RSX Schaff Trend RSX

Schaff Trend RSX is "a smoother RSI" without a lag, in this version RSX is calculated instead of RSI. That makes the slope much smoother and produces significantly less color (slope) changes.

Schaff TCD RSI Schaff TCD RSI

Schaff Trend Convergence Divergence indicator has the benefit of putting the Schaff Trend CD on a scale of zero to 100, making it easier to identify potential overbought and oversold levels in a currency trend and is using RSI for a final calculation.