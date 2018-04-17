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Indicators

Kaufman AMA with filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

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Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) technical indicator is used for constructing a Moving Average with low sensitivity to price series noises and is characterized by the minimal lag for trend detection. This indicator was developed and described by Perry Kaufman in his book "Smarter Trading".

The AMA is used as a replacement of ordinary Moving Averages and when it was presented in 1995, it was superior to previous attempts to create an intelligent Moving Average because it offered greater user control.

In addition to the usual parameters that are controlling the way Kaufman AMA is calculated, this version has:

  • Adjustable smoothing.
  • Filter that can eliminate insignificant AMA changes.

Bulls and Bears Bulls and Bears

This indicator shows Bulls and Bears power in the same indicator subwindow.

Kaufman AMA MACD Kaufman AMA MACD

Kaufman AMA MACD is the MACD built exclusively using Kaufman AMA (even signal line is using that). That way this is a completely adaptive MACD (bearing in mind that Kaufman AMA is adaptive Moving Average).

Schaff Trend RSI Schaff Trend RSI

Schaff Trend RSI is an RSI of the MACD.

Schaff Trend RSX Schaff Trend RSX

Schaff Trend RSX is "a smoother RSI" without a lag, in this version RSX is calculated instead of RSI. That makes the slope much smoother and produces significantly less color (slope) changes.