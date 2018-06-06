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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Repulse_Divergence - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator shows values of Repulse in a separate window, searches for divergences between the indicator lines and the price, and displays these divergences. You can choose the Repulse indicator line to search divergences for.
The indicator has three input parameters:
- Repulse period - Repulse oscillator calculation period;
- Signal period - Repulse signal line calculation period;
- Repulse line - Repulse indicator line to search divergences for:
- Main - oscillator line;
- Signal - signal line.
The Repulse indicator is not required for a proper operation, since all calculations are performed inside the indicator.
Fig.1. Divergence between the price and the oscillator line
Fig.2. Divergence between the price and the signal line
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20450
Repulse
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