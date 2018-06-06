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Indicators

Repulse_Divergence - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The indicator shows values of Repulse in a separate window, searches for divergences between the indicator lines and the price, and displays these divergences. You can choose the Repulse indicator line to search divergences for.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Repulse period - Repulse oscillator calculation period;
  • Signal period - Repulse signal line calculation period;
  • Repulse line - Repulse indicator line to search divergences for:
    • Main - oscillator line;
    • Signal - signal line.
The Repulse indicator is not required for a proper operation, since all calculations are performed inside the indicator.

Fig.1. Divergence between the price and the oscillator line

Fig.1. Divergence between the price and the oscillator line


Fig.2. Divergence between the price and the signal line

Fig.2. Divergence between the price and the signal line

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20450

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