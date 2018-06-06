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Repulse - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The "Repulse" oscillator allows finding possible levels of price rebound or rollback from strong levels.
It has two parameters:
- Repulse period - oscillator calculation period;
- Signal period - signal line calculation period.
Calculation:
Repulse1[i] = Pos_EMA1[i]-Neg_EMA1[i], Repulse2[i] = Pos_EMA2[i]-Neg_EMA2[i]
where
Pos_EMA1, Neg_EMA1 - EMA(PosSt1), EMA(NegSt1) with the period of 5*Period1), Pos_EMA2, Neg_EMA2 - EMA(PosSt2), EMA(NegSt2) with the period of (5*Period2), PosSt1[i] = 100*(3*Close[i] - 2*MinPrice1 - Open[i])/Close[i], NegSt1[i] = 100*(Open[i] + 2*MaxPrice1 - 3*Close[i])/Close[i], PosSt2[i] = 100*(3*Close[i] - 2*MinPrice2 - Open[i-Period2])/Close[i], NegSt2[i] = 100*(Open[i-Period2] + 2*MaxPrice2 - 3*Close[i])/Close[i], MinPrice1, MaxPrice1 - the highest and the lowest prices in the range from (i-Period1+1) to i, MinPrice2, MaxPrice2 - the highest and the lowest prices in the range from (i-Period2+1) to i
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20449
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