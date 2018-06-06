CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Repulse - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5930
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Repulse.mq5 (14.2 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The "Repulse" oscillator allows finding possible levels of price rebound or rollback from strong levels.

It has two parameters:

  • Repulse period - oscillator calculation period;
  • Signal period - signal line calculation period.

Calculation:

Repulse1[i] = Pos_EMA1[i]-Neg_EMA1[i],
Repulse2[i] = Pos_EMA2[i]-Neg_EMA2[i]

where

Pos_EMA1, Neg_EMA1 - EMA(PosSt1), EMA(NegSt1) with the period of 5*Period1),
Pos_EMA2, Neg_EMA2 - EMA(PosSt2), EMA(NegSt2) with the period of (5*Period2),
PosSt1[i] = 100*(3*Close[i] - 2*MinPrice1 - Open[i])/Close[i],
NegSt1[i] = 100*(Open[i] + 2*MaxPrice1 - 3*Close[i])/Close[i],
PosSt2[i] = 100*(3*Close[i] - 2*MinPrice2 - Open[i-Period2])/Close[i],
NegSt2[i] = 100*(Open[i-Period2] + 2*MaxPrice2 - 3*Close[i])/Close[i],
MinPrice1, MaxPrice1 - the highest and the lowest prices in the range from (i-Period1+1) to i,
MinPrice2, MaxPrice2 - the highest and the lowest prices in the range from (i-Period2+1) to i

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20449

Psychology_Index Psychology_Index

The Overbought/Oversold Index

Performance_Index Performance_Index

The Performance Index indicator.

Repulse_Divergence Repulse_Divergence

Divergences of the Repulse oscillator.

RSI_With_Step_MA RSI_With_Step_MA

A smoothed RSI.