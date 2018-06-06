Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Psychology_Index - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5245
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The overbought/oversold indicator, which was first described in "Futures Magazine" in June 2000, under the name of "Psychological Index".
It has one input parameter:
- Period - indicator calculation period.
Calculation:
PsyIndex[i] = SMA(UpDay)
where
- If Close[i] > Close[i-1]
UpDay[i] = 1,
- otherwise
UpDay[i] = 0
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20448
Performance_Index
The Performance Index indicator.JSmooth_MA
A Moving Average with the smoothing type by Mark Jurik.
Repulse
An indicator of possible price "rebounds".Repulse_Divergence
Divergences of the Repulse oscillator.