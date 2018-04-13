Variation of the "triple" series of indicators.

Basic version of "triple" indicators is using Hull Moving Average. One possible disadvantage of using Hull Moving Average is that Hull Moving Average is tending to overshoot in some situations.

This version uses double smoothed EMA instead of using Hull average, and since double smoothed EMA is never overshooting, that issue is solved. Being a very smooth average too, double smoothed EMA is really a good filter/average to be used in the "triple" series.

As a reminder: triple indicator is using 3 values - average of high, low and close to determine the overall trend direction and and ranging zone (when the price is between high and low average).