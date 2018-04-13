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Stochastic of Hull - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Stochastic Oscillator is a momentum indicator comparing the price to the range of its prices over a certain period of time. The sensitivity of the oscillator to market movements is reducible by adjusting that time period or by taking a Moving Average of the result.
Hull Moving Average has been added in order to reduce the false signals. Hull average is used prior to stochastic calculation thus filtering the prices before they are used in the stochastic calculation. This method is used since it adds much less lag than if the smoothing of the already calculated stochastic value would be used.
This version uses double smoothed EMA instead of using Hull average, and since double smoothed EMA is never overshooting, that issue is solved. Being a very smooth average too, double smoothed EMA is really a good filter/average to be used in the "triple" series.Double Smoothed EMA
Unlike the similar attempts of smoothing existing indicators, the Double smoothed EMA indicator is not lagging when compared to "regular" EMA.
This indicator is using filtered prices for RSI (instead of using "raw" prices) and is using Discontinued Signal Line for trend assessment (instead of using slope or fixed levels).Vortex
Two lines representing positive and negative directional movement. These will intersect and cross during a change of trend and diverge wider and wider as the strength of the trend increases.