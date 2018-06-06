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Indicators

ITrendMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
ITrendMA.mq5 (7.91 KB) view
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Instantaneous Trendline by J.Ehlers is calculated by the following formula:

If i<=7:

ITrend[i] = (Price[i] + 2*Price[i-1] + Price[i-2])/4

If i>7:

ITrend[i] = c1*Price[i] + c2*Price[i-1] - c3*Price[i-2] + c4*ITrend[i-1] - c5*ITrend[i-2]

where

c1 = Alpha - 0.25*Alpha*Alpha,
c2 = 0.5*Alpha*Alpha,
c3 = Alpha - 0.75*Alpha*Alpha,
c4 = 2*(1 - Alpha),
c5 = (1 - Alpha)*(1 - Alpha),
Alpha = 2/(Period + 1)

The indicator has two input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20421

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