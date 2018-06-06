Instantaneous Trendline by J.Ehlers is calculated by the following formula:

If i<=7:

ITrend[i] = (Price[i] + 2*Price[i-1] + Price[i-2])/4

If i>7:

ITrend[i] = c1*Price[i] + c2*Price[i-1] - c3*Price[i-2] + c4*ITrend[i-1] - c5*ITrend[i-2]

where

c1 = Alpha - 0.25*Alpha*Alpha, c2 = 0.5*Alpha*Alpha, c3 = Alpha - 0.75*Alpha*Alpha, c4 = 2*(1 - Alpha), c5 = (1 - Alpha)*(1 - Alpha), Alpha = 2/(Period + 1)

The indicator has two input parameters: