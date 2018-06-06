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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Interpolation - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator draws on a price chart a line, constructed by the method of polynomial interpolation between two node lines.
It has four input parameters:
- Length - the initial distance between two node lines (in bars);
- Power - the sensitivity parameter (the number of line calculation iterations);
- Applied price - the calculation price;
- Drawing style of node line - choose the style for the node lines.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20415
Crossing of two iMA v2
Crossover of two iMAs (Moving Averages), one more iMA (Moving Average) is used as the filter. Lot: manual or risk percent of balance. Stop, Market or Limit orders. The EA also sets Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop.Hans123_Trader v2
Pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders. The EA trades in the specified time period. Determines the highest and lowest prices in the specified range of bars. Position trailing.