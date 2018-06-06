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Indicators

Interpolation - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
Interpolation.mq5 (20.14 KB) view
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The indicator draws on a price chart a line, constructed by the method of polynomial interpolation between two node lines.

It has four input parameters:

  • Length - the initial distance between two node lines (in bars);
  • Power - the sensitivity parameter (the number of line calculation iterations);
  • Applied price - the calculation price;
  • Drawing style of node line - choose the style for the node lines.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20415

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