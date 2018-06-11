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ITrendMA - MetaTrader 5脚本

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 代码 16 主题 187 评论
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ITrendMA.mq5 (7.91 KB) 预览
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J.Ehlers 的瞬时趋势线按以下公式计算:

如果 i<=7:

ITrend[i] = (Price[i] + 2*Price[i-1] + Price[i-2])/4

如果 i>7:

ITrend[i] = c1*Price[i] + c2*Price[i-1] - c3*Price[i-2] + c4*ITrend[i-1] - c5*ITrend[i-2]

其中

c1 = Alpha - 0.25*Alpha*Alpha,
c2 = 0.5*Alpha*Alpha,
c3 = Alpha - 0.75*Alpha*Alpha,
c4 = 2*(1 - Alpha),
c5 = (1 - Alpha)*(1 - Alpha),
Alpha = 2/(Period + 1)

指标有两个输入参数:

  • Period - 计算周期;
  • Applied price - 用于计算的价格类型。

由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20421

HMA HMA

艾伦·赫尔 (Alan Hull) 的非滞后移动平均线。

Interpolation Interpolation

多项式插值。

LSMA LSMA

最小二乘移动平均线 - 通过最小二乘法计算的移动平均线。

Mod_ATR_Trailing_Stop Mod_ATR_Trailing_Stop

一款止损价位的指标。