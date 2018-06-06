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Indicators

T3_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
T3_MA.mq5 (10.19 KB) view
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T3 MA is an adaptive Moving Average developed by Tim Tillson, first presented in his article 'Smoothing Techniques For More Accurate Signals'.

It has lower lagging and better noise filtering.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Coefficient - coefficient
  • Applied price - price used for calculation

Calculation formula:

T3 MA = c1*EMA6+c2*EMA5+c3*EMA4+c4*EMA3, where
EMA6 = EMA(EMA5),
EMA5 = EMA(EMA4),
EMA4 = EMA(EMA3),
EMA3 = EMA(EMA2),
EMA2 = EMA(EMA1),
EMA1 - EMA(Price),
c1 = -b^3,
c2 = 3*(b^2+b^3),
c3 = -3*(2*b^2+b+b^3),
c4 = 1+3*b+b^3+3*b^2, where b is the coefficient

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20373

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