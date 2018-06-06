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T3_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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T3 MA is an adaptive Moving Average developed by Tim Tillson, first presented in his article 'Smoothing Techniques For More Accurate Signals'.
It has lower lagging and better noise filtering.
The indicator has three input parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Coefficient - coefficient
- Applied price - price used for calculation
Calculation formula:
T3 MA = c1*EMA6+c2*EMA5+c3*EMA4+c4*EMA3, where EMA6 = EMA(EMA5), EMA5 = EMA(EMA4), EMA4 = EMA(EMA3), EMA3 = EMA(EMA2), EMA2 = EMA(EMA1), EMA1 - EMA(Price), c1 = -b^3, c2 = 3*(b^2+b^3), c3 = -3*(2*b^2+b+b^3), c4 = 1+3*b+b^3+3*b^2, where b is the coefficient
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20373
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