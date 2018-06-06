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Indicators

Positive_Negative_Volume - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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This oscillator indicator displays volumes taking into account the direction of the candlestick. If a candlestick is bullish, then the positive histogram of the volume appears, on bearish candlesticks the histogram is negative.

Candlestick direction calculation type is set by the only adjustable parameter:

  • Calculation method - calculation method
    • Price - calculation using the candlestick Open/Close
    • Heiken Ashi - calculation using the Heiken Ashi candlestick method

Fig.1. Calculation using Open/Close


Fig.2. Calculation using Heiken Ashi

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20374

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