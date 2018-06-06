This oscillator indicator displays volumes taking into account the direction of the candlestick. If a candlestick is bullish, then the positive histogram of the volume appears, on bearish candlesticks the histogram is negative.

Candlestick direction calculation type is set by the only adjustable parameter:

Calculation method - calculation method

- calculation method Price - calculation using the candlestick Open/Close

- calculation using the candlestick Open/Close

Heiken Ashi - calculation using the Heiken Ashi candlestick method

Fig.1. Calculation using Open/Close





Fig.2. Calculation using Heiken Ashi