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Positive_Negative_Volume - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This oscillator indicator displays volumes taking into account the direction of the candlestick. If a candlestick is bullish, then the positive histogram of the volume appears, on bearish candlesticks the histogram is negative.
Candlestick direction calculation type is set by the only adjustable parameter:
- Calculation method - calculation method
- Price - calculation using the candlestick Open/Close
- Heiken Ashi - calculation using the Heiken Ashi candlestick method
Fig.1. Calculation using Open/Close
Fig.2. Calculation using Heiken Ashi
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20374
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