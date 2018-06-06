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DMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The DMA indicator, in which the period parameter is the number of days N in the below calculation formula.
The indicator has two input parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Applied price - price used for calculation
The default timeframe is M15. The default calculation period: N = 17.
Calculation:
DMA[i] = E*Price[i]+(1-E)*DMA[i-1],
where E = D*D, D = C*2/31+(1-C)*2/3, C=A/B, A = Price[i] - Price[i-Period+1], B = Sum(Price[i]-Price[i-1]) from (i-Period+1) to (i).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20332
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