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Indicators

DMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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DMA.mq5 (7.65 KB) view
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The DMA indicator, in which the period parameter is the number of days N in the below calculation formula.

The indicator has two input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Applied price - price used for calculation

The default timeframe is M15. The default calculation period: N = 17.

Calculation:

DMA[i] = E*Price[i]+(1-E)*DMA[i-1],

where
E = D*D,
D = C*2/31+(1-C)*2/3,
C=A/B,
A = Price[i] - Price[i-Period+1],
B = Sum(Price[i]-Price[i-1]) from (i-Period+1) to (i).

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20332

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