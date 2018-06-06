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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Drive - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The oscillator indicator shows a ratio between bullish and bearish candlesticks over the selected period.
It has two parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Method - the method of smoothing
Indicator calculation:
Up (Green) = ((High - Open) + (Close - Low))/2, the average value over the selected period;
Down (Red) = ((Open - Low) + (High - Close))/2, the average value over the selected period.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20333
DMA
Dynamic Moving AverageCandle_Ratio
The ratio of bullish to bearish candlesticks over the selected period