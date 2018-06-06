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Indicators

Drive - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
Drive.mq5 (13.34 KB) view
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The oscillator indicator shows a ratio between bullish and bearish candlesticks over the selected period.

It has two parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Method - the method of smoothing

Indicator calculation:

Up (Green) = ((High - Open) + (Close - Low))/2, the average value over the selected period;

Down (Red) = ((Open - Low) + (High - Close))/2, the average value over the selected period.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20333

DMA DMA

Dynamic Moving Average

Candle_Ratio Candle_Ratio

The ratio of bullish to bearish candlesticks over the selected period

EVWMA EVWMA

Elastic Volume Weighted MA

LWPI LWPI

Larry Commerical Proxy Index