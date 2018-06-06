The indicator shows the ratio between bullish and bearish candlesticks over the specified period.

The indicator has three input parameters:

Period - calculation period

- calculation period Smoothing period - the period of smoothing

- the period of smoothing Method - the method of smoothing

Calculation formula:

Up Candle Up=close-open; Down =0; Down Candle Down=open-close; Up = 0;

Ratio = Sum(Up) / Sum (Down);