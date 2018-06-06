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Indicators

Candle_Ratio - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
Candle_Ratio.mq5 (14.15 KB) view
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The indicator shows the ratio between bullish and bearish candlesticks over the specified period.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Smoothing period - the period of smoothing
  • Method - the method of smoothing

Calculation formula:

Up Candle

Up=close-open;
Down =0;


Down Candle

Down=open-close;
Up = 0;
Ratio = Sum(Up) / Sum (Down);

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20330

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