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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Candle_Ratio - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator shows the ratio between bullish and bearish candlesticks over the specified period.
The indicator has three input parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Smoothing period - the period of smoothing
- Method - the method of smoothing
Calculation formula:
Up Candle
Up=close-open; Down =0;Down Candle
Down=open-close; Up = 0;
Ratio = Sum(Up) / Sum (Down);
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20330