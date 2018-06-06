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Indicators

Bogie - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Rating:
(8)
Published:
Bogie_Osc.mq5 (10.18 KB) view
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The indicator predicts a probable price reversal. The reversal of the indicator line suggests that the price direction may change soon.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Fast MA period - fast moving average period
  • Slow MA period - slow moving average period
  • Applied price - price used for calculation

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20329

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