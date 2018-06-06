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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Bogie - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator predicts a probable price reversal. The reversal of the indicator line suggests that the price direction may change soon.
The indicator has three input parameters:
- Fast MA period - fast moving average period
- Slow MA period - slow moving average period
- Applied price - price used for calculation
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20329
Candle_Ratio
The ratio of bullish to bearish candlesticks over the selected periodDMA
Dynamic Moving Average