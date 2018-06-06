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Indicators

BO - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
BO.mq5 (12.54 KB) view
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The indicator shows the ratio of two Moving Averages calculated using the High/Low and Open/Close values ​​for a given period.

It has one input parameter:

  • Period - calculation period


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20328

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