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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
BO - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator shows the ratio of two Moving Averages calculated using the High/Low and Open/Close values for a given period.
It has one input parameter:
- Period - calculation period
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20328
Bogie
An oscillator indicator of probable reversalsCandle_Ratio
The ratio of bullish to bearish candlesticks over the selected period