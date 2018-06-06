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Indicators

WVF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
WVF.mq5 (8.09 KB) view
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The volatility index oscillator (VIX).

It has two parameters:

  • Period - calculation period (default 22)
  • Drawing style:
    • Line - a colored line
    • Histogram - a colored histogram

The original calculation formula:

WVF = [Highest (Close,22) - Low) / (Highest(Close,22)] * 100

Fig.1. VIX displayed as a line

Fig.2. VIX displayed as a histogram

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20327

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