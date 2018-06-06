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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
WVF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The volatility index oscillator (VIX).
It has two parameters:
- Period - calculation period (default 22)
- Drawing style:
- Line - a colored line
- Histogram - a colored histogram
The original calculation formula:
WVF = [Highest (Close,22) - Low) / (Highest(Close,22)] * 100
Fig.1. VIX displayed as a line
Fig.2. VIX displayed as a histogram
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20327
VA
The Velocity/Acceleration indicator.Unsmoothed_RSI
The unsmoothed RSI indicator.