WVF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The volatility index oscillator (VIX). It has two parameters: Period - calculation period (default 22)

- calculation period (default 22) Drawing style :

: Line - a colored line



Histogram - a colored histogram The original calculation formula: WVF = [Highest (Close,22) - Low) / (Highest(Close,22)] * 100 Fig.1. VIX displayed as a line Fig.2. VIX displayed as a histogram